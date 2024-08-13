Belarus sends troops to Russia to "practice combat use"

Belarus has sent its missile and artillery specialists to a Russian training ground to prepare for "combat use" and practice missile strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Belarus.

"The calculations of the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are being sent to the training ground of the Russian Federation to practice combat use," the Belarusian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The ministry added that during the field exercise, the units will be given a control exercise on the management of missile strikes with live launches from missile systems and multiple launch rocket systems in service with the Belarusian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, ordered to strengthen the grouping of troops on the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions. "Polonez" and "Iskander" MLRS will be deployed to the border with Ukraine.