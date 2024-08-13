Death of Ukrainian in German refugee shelter: Police detain suspect, he is citizen of Ukraine

A 26-year-old man suspected of involvement in the death of a 46-year-old refugee from Ukraine has been detained in Germany.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

The prosecutor's office said that a petition for the arrest of the suspect has been submitted to the court. The detainee was a 26-year-old Ukrainian.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian citizen was found dead the day before by a shelter guard in the Fritz-Tridelfitzweg district. He immediately informed the police and an ambulance. However, the ambulance doctor could only pronounce the man dead.

The prosecutor's office does not disclose the circumstances of the murder and possible motives, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

Earlier, German media reported that a 46-year-old Ukrainian man was seriously wounded in a refugee camp in Rostock.

