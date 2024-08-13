Russian aviation most active at Pokrovsk and Toretsk axes - NGU spokesman Muzychuk

Rather large activity of Russian aviation is recorded on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk axes in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesman of the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk during a telethon.

"Aviation activity is rather high on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk axes, where the enemy uses GBUs (Guided Bomb Units)," Muzychuk said.

According to him, the enemy is also conducting artillery strikes in these axes.

In addition, the enemy is using infantry assault tactics, with the most assault actions recorded in the areas of Hordiivka and Zhelanne.

"In general, our units within the Defense Forces held their positions. As for the destruction of enemy manpower and equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle conducting tactical reconnaissance, two vehicles were destroyed, and the rest were losses of enemy infantry trying to make assaults," noted Muzychuk.

He also said that enemy personnel are being redeployed in some areas.

"As for the enemy's weapons and military equipment, the number of destroyed enemy vehicles, armored vehicles and artillery systems has increased significantly over the past three months. There may be two main reasons for this: the first is the increased intensity of hostilities, and the second is that our military have become more accurate in their strikes and more effective in the use of drones," Muzychuk summarized.

