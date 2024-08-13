Russian troops fire 45 times in Sumy region during day: 1 person killed, 2 wounded

On August 13, the occupiers fired 45 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 95 explosions were recorded.

In particular, they were shelled:

Sumy community: an air strike was carried out by a GBUs (Guided Bomb Units) (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: the enemy carried out air strikes with GBUs (16 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: there were air strikes with GBUs by the enemy (4 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: there was a GBU air strike (1 explosion), an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), and mortar shelling (1 explosion).

Bilopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (23 explosions) and carried out air strikes by UAVs (2 explosions).

Yunakivka community: there were air strikes by the GBUs (9 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: there was a drop of VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) from a UAV (1 explosion). The Russians also attacked with artillery (11 explosions) and an FPV drone (1 explosion). In addition, a GBU airstrike was carried out (1 explosion). As a result of the shelling, a civilian was killed in his own yard, and two more civilians were injured.

Velyka Pysarivka community: The enemy dropped 5 mines on the territory of the community. FPV drone strikes were also recorded (6 explosions).

Vorozhba community: there were air strikes by the GBUs (4 explosions).

Svesa community: there was an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Esman community: The enemy dropped 7 mines on the territory of the community.

