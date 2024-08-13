1 person killed in shelling of Chervonohryhorivka community in Nikopol district (updated)

On August 13, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with Grad multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery, and used kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka communities were shelled.

A 33-year-old man was injured as a result of the attacks.

A transport company and a private enterprise were also damaged. A fire broke out at the latter as a result of the attack. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire. A private house also caught fire.

One of the communities in Kryvyi Rih also suffered today. The aggressor fired a dozen artillery shells at it. Dry grass caught fire. The fire has already been extinguished.

In the evening, the defenders of the sky shot down a Russian UAV over the region.

Updated information

Later, Lysak wrote that the victim of the evening shelling in Nikopol died in the hospital.

"He had a shrapnel wound to the chest. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the man. My condolences to the family," said the head of the military administration.

In addition, more than half a dozen private houses and an outbuilding were damaged in the Chervonohryhorivka community, which was hit by the attack. A private enterprise, a car, and a power line were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of August 13, Russian occupation forces attacked power facilities in Chernihiv region with drones.

