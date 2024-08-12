ENG
Consequences of enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 11 August, the enemy fired almost continuously at five communities in the Nikopol district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region

"From morning until late at night, the aggressor attacked the city of Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivska, Myrove and Pokrov rural territorial communities with drones and artillery," the statement said.

As a result of Russian shelling, private houses and power lines were damaged. The roofs and walls of the buildings were smashed, window panes were blown out, and the fences around them were damaged.

See more: Private houses and power lines damaged as result of shelling in Nikopol. PHOTOS

Обстріли Нікопольщини 11 серпня
Обстріли Нікопольщини 11 серпня
Обстріли Нікопольщини 11 серпня
Обстріли Нікопольщини 11 серпня

