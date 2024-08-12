ENG
Private houses and power lines damaged as result of shelling in Nikopol. PHOTOS

On 11 August, Russians shelled Nikopol district of Dnipro region with attack drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Four private houses and a power line were damaged.

No people were injured.

Earlier it was reported that within a few hours on the afternoon of 11 August , Russians shelled three villages in Kherson region with drones and artillery. Four people were injured.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 11 серпня

Будинок пошкоджений російським обстрілом

Наслідки російського удару по Нікопольщині

shoot out (13097) Nikopol (687)
