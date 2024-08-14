Biden on Armed Forces offensive in Kursk region: This creates real dilemma for Putin

US President Joe Biden has commented on the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia for the first time.

This is reported by the New York Post, Censor.NET informs.

According to Biden, Ukraine's unexpected rebuff to the Russian invasion "created a real dilemma" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the US government is in "constant contact" with Kyiv.

"I've been in regular contact with my team, probably every four to five hours for the last six to eight days, and that creates a real dilemma for Putin," the US president said.

As a reminder, on Monday, 12 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of Russia. Until then, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk.

