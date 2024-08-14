In center of Vovchansk, Russians are regrouping to continue assaults. In Tykhe region, they are preparing for offensive actions - OTG "Kharkiv"

The Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv direction are regrouping and planning to continue their assaults.

So, during the past day, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops tried to attack the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. Enemy attempts to advance are stopped.

In the area of ​​Hlyboke, the enemy is moving personnel, carrying out evacuation measures and logistical support measures.

In the area of ​​Staritsia, Buhruvatka, and Ohirtseve settlements, the Russians conduct an internal rotation of combat shifts, accumulate personnel at advanced positions.

At the same time, the Russians continue to conduct aerial reconnaissance in Vovchansk. In the central part of the city, the enemy regrouped the assault groups of the 153rd tank regiment and the 4th volunteer assault brigade for assault actions in the quarter of a multi-story building in order to continue assault actions.

In the Tykhe region, the occupiers are preparing units of the 83rd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade for offensive operations. The enemy attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory from the territory of the Russian Federation.

During the past day, 13 combat clashes took place. The Russians carried out 2 airstrikes, using 5 anti-aircraft missiles. They also attacked with kamikaze drones 37 times. The positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were fired upon by the Russian invaders 402 times.

Since the beginning of this day, there have been three combat clashes in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

Last day, the Russians lost 141 people irretrievably and medically. 56 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed, including: