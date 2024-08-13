Russians strike in Bohodukhiv district: one of missiles was made in North Korea - Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

On the evening of 12 August, Russian troops launched missiles at Bohodukhiv district in Kharkiv region: one of the missiles was allegedly made in North Korea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on 12 August, at around 18:30, the Russian Armed Forces launched rocket attacks on the Bohodukhiv district.

A private household was damaged in Moskalenky village of Bohodukhivska TG. As a result of the shelling the outbuilding was burning.

At least four residential buildings were damaged in Bohodukhiv.

There were no casualties.

Read more: Russians attack Vovchansk with drone: Injuring man





"From the seized fragments of one of the missiles, law enforcement officers have preliminarily identified its type: it is KN-23 (or KN-24), also commonly known as Hwasong-11," the prosecutor's office added.

The inspection of the sites of enemy missile attacks is ongoing.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: in morning, occupiers shelled Zolochiv with multiple rocket launchers. Bohodukhiv was hit by Korean ballistic missile, seven people were injured, including children. PHOTOS



