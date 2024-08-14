A possible Kamala Harris presidency in the US could be a reset for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a Politico article.

Many members of the Democratic Party have said that there is nothing fundamentally wrong with Biden's policy towards Ukraine. He remains committed to supporting Ukraine while avoiding direct conflict with Russia. However, adherence to this strategy does not guarantee success, the newspaper writes.

One of the consequences of Biden's tactics is that US policy towards Ukraine is increasingly being dictated from the Donald Trump camp, rather than from Washington itself. Trump's support for Republicans who opposed providing additional aid to Ukraine has led to a delay in voting in Congress. Trump and his advisers are also now talking about how and when the war should end.

Rasmussen Global CEO Fabrice Pothier said that now that Harris has been nominated as a presidential candidate, Democrats must regain control of American policy towards Ukraine - which, to succeed, must make clear that this war will only be brought to a favorable conclusion through force.

"For example, Harris should demonstrate his readiness to lift reservations about the use of long-range weapons supplied from the West against military targets in Russia, as well as about the deployment of NATO instructors in Ukraine," the article says.

Harris also needs to show that she will not allow Putin to set the terms of war. For example, she could propose a new approach in which NATO countries that want to do more can do so. As an example, she could declare US support for allies that shoot down Russian missiles or drones in close proximity to their territory as acts of self-defense.

"Kamala Harris' new plan could address one of the main complaints of the Republicans - that European countries are not doing enough to support Ukraine. By lifting the most severe restrictions and showing support from the US, European allies such as France, the UK, the Nordic countries, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Poland could be encouraged to take more decisive action to help Ukraine," explained Pothier.

