Zelenskyy holds meeting on situation in Kursk region: "Our forces strictly comply with requirements of international conventions"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would establish military commandant's offices in the Kursk region if necessary.

The head of state announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Meeting on the situation in the Kursk region. We discussed key issues. Security, humanitarian aid, creation of military commandant's offices if necessary," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is protecting itself and the lives of its people in the border communities and "is taking active actions on Russian territory."

"Our forces strictly comply with the requirements of international conventions and international humanitarian law," the president added.

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian defenders have completed the search and destruction of the enemy in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region.