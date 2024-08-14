Austin talks with Umierov about current operations of AFU and priority assistance to Ukraine

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov. Among other things, they discussed Ukraine's current operations on the battlefield.

The head of the US Department of Defense announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, I discussed with my Ukrainian counterpart Rutem Umierov priority security assistance and Ukraine's current operations on the battlefield," Austin said.

The head of the US Defense Department emphasized that the United States remains committed to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

The Pentagon press release also said that Austin and Umierov discussed support from Allies and partners in meeting Ukraine's urgent military needs.

The department noted that Umierov provided an update on the dynamics of events on the battlefield, as well as the impact of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

