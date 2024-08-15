Enemy strikes Odesa’s port civilian infrastructure with ballistic missile - RSA (updated)
On the evening of August 14, the enemy attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile.
This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.
"The aggressor targeted civilian infrastructure near the port. One person, a grain truck driver, was injured," the statement reads.
The victim is currently hospitalized in moderate condition.
Law enforcers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime.
Updated information:
Later, the head of the RMA reported that two more women were injured as a result of Russian shelling. The victims received medical assistance and are being treated on an outpatient basis.
