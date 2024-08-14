As result of shelling of Stepnohirsk, 4 people are wounded
On August 14, Russian troops attacked the city of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.
"Two men and two women were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Stepnohirsk," Fedorov said.
In addition, residential buildings and two cars were damaged by the blast wave and debris.
