Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 595,620 people (+1,220 per day), 8,484 tanks, 16,868 artillery systems, 16,426 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 595,620 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 08.15.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 595,620 (+1,220) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8484 (+8) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 16426 (+24) units,
  • artillery systems – 16,868 (+47) units,
  • MLRS – 1154 (+3) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 922 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 367 (+1) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 13598 (+50),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2428 (+2),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 22775 (+65) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2813 (+0)

Read more: Defence forces destroy Russian Su-34 in Kursk region of Russia - General Staff

