Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 595,620 people (+1,220 per day), 8,484 tanks, 16,868 artillery systems, 16,426 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 595,620 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 08.15.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 595,620 (+1,220) people,

tanks ‒ 8484 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16426 (+24) units,

artillery systems – 16,868 (+47) units,

MLRS – 1154 (+3) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 922 (+1) units,

aircraft – 367 (+1) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 13598 (+50),

cruise missiles ‒ 2428 (+2),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 22775 (+65) units,

special equipment ‒ 2813 (+0)

