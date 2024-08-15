Russians dig new trenches near Kursk-Lgov-Rylsk motorway and railway line in Kursk region - CNN

A large trench has appeared near the city of Lgov in the Kursk region of Russia, which could serve as a new defensive line after the breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports this with reference to satellite images.

It is noted that the trench was dug near the main motorway 38K-017 Kursk-Lgov- Rylsk and the railway line.

Lgov is located about 60 kilometres from the Ukrainian border by road and about 40 kilometres from what is considered to be the deepest penetration of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory.

At the same time, the Russians are looking for people to build fortifications. CNN journalists have found vacancies for diggers to dig trenches in the Kursk region on the Internet.

"We need people to dig trenches in Lgov. We have equipment, but no drivers. We pay weekly," reads one of the adverts.

Workers are promised to be paid from 1,500 to 4,000 dollars.

