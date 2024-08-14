Exclusive footage of liberation of Kursk region from Ukrainian soldiers’ GoPro cameras. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders are advancing deep into the Kursk region of Russia. Exclusive footage of the liberation of Kursk region from our soldiers' GoPro cameras has been posted online.

One of the bridges across the river was mined, and the soldiers pulled the mines away for our vehicles to pass, Censor.NET reports.

The actions were clearly coordinated, no unnecessary movements - everything was carefully planned. There was enough time to even hang a Ukrainian flag over the damaged tank, and to cross the border and return to Ukraine accompanied by it. For more details, please see the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

