In Vovchansk, enemy continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance. Cases of refusal of Russians to perform combat tasks are recorded in Lyptsi area - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in the Kharkiv direction remains difficult, the Russian occupiers do not stop trying to penetrate the defense of our troops, they are shelling the positions of Ukrainian defenders on all active areas of the front.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in OTG "Kharkiv".

In the Hlyboko region, the enemy has regrouped the personnel of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division, is searching for and evacuating sanitary casualties, and is preparing for assault operations in order to restore the lost position.

Movement of groups of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 7th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the enemy for the purpose of internal rotation is observed in the Liptsiv region. In the same area, the enemy carries out a single movement of personnel of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th Army Corps in order to carry out evacuation measures and logistical support measures. Cases of refusal of the personnel of the specified units to perform combat and special tasks are noted.

In the area of ​​the village of Staritsa, the occupiers have replaced combat shifts and are trying to set up defensive positions.

In Vovchansk, isolated movements of the enemy in the central part of the city with the aim of continuing assault operations were noted. Also, the occupiers continue to carry out aerial reconnaissance and inflict fire damage with artillery on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Tyche, the enemy replaced the personnel of the 83rd separate airborne assault brigade in advanced positions.

During the past day, 4 combat clashes took place. Also, the enemy carried out 3 airstrikes, using 3 anti-aircraft missiles, and struck 43 kamikaze drones. The positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were fired upon by the Russian invaders 381 times.

Since the beginning of this day, one combat clash has been going on in the Vovchansk region.

Losses of the enemy in the Kharkiv region

The defense forces of Ukraine adequately responded to the actions and continued to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Enemy losses (irreversible and sanitary) for the past day amount to 96 people.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed, and damaged 70 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

1 tank;

5 armored fighting vehicles;

5 artillery systems;

9 cars;

7 units of special equipment;

43 UAVs.

Destroyed:

76 shelters for enemy personnel;

3 ammunition storage places.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the situation and continue to carry out the task of repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

