On 13 August, at 6am, the enemy attempted to assault the positions of the 13th Brigade of the NGU 'Charter' in the direction of Pylyne-Lyptsi and Pylyne-Hlyboke. The Charter soldiers timely detected and confidently repelled the assault, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy's tank attack consisted of two columns of 6 tanks each, covered with massive FPV protection. Each tank carried a troop of 8-10 infantrymen. The first convoy of six tanks moved to the positions of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter". The occupiers failed to reach the front line of our defence. The brigade's soldiers inflicted heavy fire damage with all available means, stopped and broke the column.

As a result of the confident and decisive actions of the Charter's servicemen and the quality of their battle management, 4 tanks from the enemy's column were destroyed and another tank was damaged.

Ten occupants were killed and another 30 ruscists were wounded. Some of the tanks were destroyed by FPV operators of the Charter Brigade.

"The brigade's soldiers are grateful to everyone who contributes to the fundraising, in particular to the current largest fundraising for the arsenal of drones, components and signal amplifiers worth 40,000,000 hryvnias. The second convoy of 6 tanks moved towards Hlyboke. There they were met by units of the 92nd Brigade. The units of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Charter" are gradually driving the enemy out in the Kharkiv direction and moving to the northern borders," the side notes in a commentary to the video with fragments of the battle.

