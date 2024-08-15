Occupier shoots down drone with his forehead. VIDEO

A video of a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian occupier has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that as the drone approached, the occupier made a counter-movement with his head, hitting the drone. When the smoke cleared, it became clear that the Russian was walking into the nearest thickets as if nothing had happened.

"Just crazy footage from a soldier of the 4th mechanised battalion of the separate presidential brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky! The Russian occupier can clearly see the Ukrainian FPV drone that has come after him. But he does not run away, does not hide, and stubbornly waits for a deadly clash. As a result, he takes the drone "to Odesa" and, like in a zombie movie, goes to die under the nearest tree," the commentary to the publication reads.

