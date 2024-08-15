More than half million NATO servicemen are currently in state of heightened combat readiness - Chairman of Military Committee of Alliance Bauer

More than 500,000 military personnel of NATO countries are on high alert.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the Chairman of the Alliance's Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said this in an interview with the PAP agency.

"NATO has implemented the most complex defense plans since the Cold War, and the forces of the alliance are actively testing and improving these plans. We currently have more than 500,000 military personnel on high alert," Bauer said.

He added that the allies also agreed to strengthen Ukraine's air and missile defenses.

"An important step is the creation of a new Aegis Ashore missile defense base in Poland. We are part of the strongest alliance in the world. And we need to make it even stronger," the admiral emphasized.

In addition, he stated that NATO does not see a threat of an attack on any country of the alliance.

"Currently, the likelihood of an imminent military attack on any of the NATO allies, including Poland or the Baltic states, is low," Bauer said.

At the same time, he noted, "we see an alarming picture of aggressive behavior on the part of Russia."

"We have deployed combat-ready forces on the eastern flank, strengthened forward defenses, and increased the alliance's ability to rapidly reinforce any ally under threat," the admiral added.