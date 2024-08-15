Swedish flag will not be only blue and yellow in front of NATO headquarters - Chairman of Military Committee of Alliance Bauer

NATO is determined to provide long-term support to Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, Censor.NET reports with reference to PAP.

He noted that all the assistance provided by the Alliance is a bridge for Ukraine on its irreversible path to NATO membership.

"I visited Kyiv in March of this year and spoke with the political and military leadership. I was extremely impressed by their strategic vision and perseverance. The Russians have no idea what they are fighting for, but the Ukrainians know," Bauer emphasized.

According to the admiral, the Kremlin has not achieved any of the strategic goals it set for itself by February 24, 2022.

"That's why the Russians will continue to fight. And Ukraine must continue to defend itself. We will support Ukraine every step of the way. And we will not stop there; we are committed to this for the long term. The Swedish flag will not be the only blue and yellow flag in front of NATO headquarters." Bauer concluded.

