Ukraine’s strength exceeded all expectations, but it will not be NATO and EU member, - Orban

Ukraine has now proved to the whole world that it is a strong state that is "successfully and with unprecedented strength" confronting Russia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said this in a keynote speech at the Tusvanyos summer camp in Romania, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"Ukraine's strength has exceeded all expectations," Orban said.

According to him, 11 million people left the country, the state did not work, but "now they are resisting successfully and with unprecedented strength."

Read more: Ukraine may be invited to join NATO at any time - Stefanishyna

According to him, due to the fact that Ukraine has found a vocation, it has discovered a new meaning for its existence.

"Until now, they have seen themselves as a war zone, a withering state of mind, a sense of helplessness. Now, the prospect of belonging to the West has opened up, it has become a new mission that they have set for themselves, they want to be the new eastern border of the West," Orban added.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, this gives Ukrainians strength.

At the same time, Orban said, Ukraine will not become a member of NATO or the EU because "we Europeans do not have enough money."

In his opinion, Ukraine will return to the role of a buffer state, with guarantees provided by the United States and Russia.

Orban also believes that the EU as a political project should be abandoned and strengthened as an economic project.