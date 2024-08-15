ENG
RF attacks Ukrzaliznytsia substations this week: Work is ongoing to restore power system

This week, Russian occupiers struck at the Ukrzaliznytsia power system in northern Ukraine.

This was reported by the company's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the attack, the company's substations were damaged and some sections of the tracks were temporarily de-energized. Train delays were minimized to 40 minutes, and electricity was restored to the homes of residents of the region as quickly as possible," the statement said.

Currently, Ukrzaliznytsia is working to restore the company's power system.

