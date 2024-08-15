Germany to hand over Ukraine large military aid package by end of 2024. LIST

Germany has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes weapons that will be supplied by the end of 2024.

This is stated on the website of the German government, Censor.NET reports.

What will be in the aid package?

The list includes:

two batteries of IRIS-M Air Defense Missile Systems;

4 IRIS-T SLS launchers;

10 Gepard anti-aircraft systems;

12 PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery systems and four Zuzana 2;

an unknown number of RCH 155 self-propelled howitzers;

about 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks;

400 armored military vehicles;

logistics transport (trucks, tanks, all-terrain vehicles, pickups);

UAVs and anti-drone systems;

MK 556 assault rifles;

medical supplies;

field hospital.

Read more: Lithuania to hand over first FPV drones to Ukraine in September