Lithuania to hand over first FPV drones to Ukraine in September

The first Lithuanian-made FPV drones will be delivered to Ukraine in September.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

"It is planned that the first FPV drones to be purchased (from Lithuanian manufacturers - Ed.) may be transferred to Ukraine in the second half of September," the Ministry of Defence said.

Earlier, the ministry said that combat drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers had been tested in frontline conditions and would be sent to Ukraine.

This was the second test, the Lithuanian drones failed the first one.

Read more: 80% of targets in Ukraine are destroyed by FPV drones, but situation may change - French Army Chief of Staff Schill

FPV drones from eight Lithuanian companies were tested in Ukraine in two stages, and technical problems arose at the initial stage of flights in an operational environment.

Ukraine is to be supplied with Lithuanian-made UAVs worth EUR 5 million, as well as drones worth up to EUR 3 million for the needs of the Lithuanian Armed Forces. The remaining funds under the €10 million programme will be used to purchase reconnaissance drones for Ukraine.

According to the ministry, the vast majority of drones will be delivered this autumn, with the rest to be delivered in early 2025.

Read more: First public procurement of Ukrainian FPV drones will take place on Prozorro