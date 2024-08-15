Russia will redeploy additional forces to protect Bryansk and Belgorod regions - Russian Defense Ministry

Against the backdrop of a breakthrough in the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry plans to send additional forces to defend Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

This was reported by the press service of the occupiers' ministry, Censor.NET reports.

Defense Minister Belousov held "a regular meeting on ensuring the security of the population and infrastructure in the border areas of the country in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions."

During the meeting, the plan prepared by the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces was discussed.

"First of all, it is about improving the efficiency of the command and control system... And also about allocating additional forces and means that will be used to fulfill the main tasks," the Russian Defense Minister said.

Belousov said he would "personally control the implementation of the plan."

