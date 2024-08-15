1 person killed and 3 wounded as result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region

On August 15, Russian shelling claimed the life of 1 person in the Donetsk region, and 3 others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA (Regional Military Administration) Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

In Mykolayivka, Kostyantynivka community, Russians killed a 37-year-old man by shooting at his house with cannon artillery.

In addition, 3 people were injured as a result of the shelling of a gas station in the Pokrovsk district. All the wounded were taken to hospital.

"The Russians do not stop shelling civilians and will not stop! Take care of yourselves! Evacuate in time!" - urged the head of the RMA.

