Enemy is rapidly approaching outskirts of Pokrovsk. Evacuation of population continues - MMA

Russian troops came almost close to Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, more than 10 kilometers from the outskirts of the city. Residents were urged to leave the city.

This was stated by the head of the Pokrovsk MMA Serhii Dobriak, Censor.NET reports.

We see that today the enemy is almost close to our community, to the city of Pokrovsk. Just a little over 10 kilometers from the outskirts of Pokrovsk. We see that for all the shelling that took place in our community and the city, the enemy cynically hits either critical infrastructure, private or residential. People are dying," he emphasized.

The head of the MMA called on civilians to evacuate the city immediately. This is especially true for families with children and the elderly.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed by occupiers. 4 districts of region under fire. PHOTOS

How to evacuate?

For evacuation and other questions, please call the hotline:

evacuation and humanitarian assistance: 0-800-408-911;

receiving payments during evacuation: 066-285-62-90;

evacuation of seriously ill and disabled persons: 0-800-332-614;

A round-the-clock hotline:

0-800-500-121;

073-050-01-21.

Read more: Ruscists shell Antonivka: woman is wounded