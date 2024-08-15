Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed by occupiers. 4 districts of region under fire. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian occupation forces shelled four districts of Donetsk region, killing 2 people.

This was announced by the head of the DIA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

In Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community, 2 houses were damaged.

Pokrovsk district

A person died in Maksymilianivka of the Marinka community. Kurakhove came under fire twice. The neighbourhoods of Myrnohrad and Dobropilska communities are under fire. Hrodivka and the neighbourhood of the community are under constant shelling.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman community, 4 houses in Torske were destroyed, 2 houses in Brusivka were damaged; in Zarichne, 1 house was destroyed and 1 damaged. In Kostyantynivska community, 17 houses in Mykolayivka were damaged, as well as a tractor and a car in Viroliubivka. In Zorya Illinivska community, 1 person was killed and 3 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 10 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.

Russians shelled Donetsk region 10 times during the day. 2,417 people, including 217 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

On 14 August, the occupiers killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Zorya and Maksymilianivka.

