ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11005 visitors online
News War
14 710 48

Enemy occupied Zhelanne and Orlivka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Ворог окупував Желанне та Орлівку на Донеччині, - DeepState. КАРТА

Russian invaders occupied the settlements of Zhelanne and Orlivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported late in the evening, on 14 August, by analysts of the DeepState resource, Censor.NET informs.

Both settlements are located in the Pokrovsk direction.

DeepState also reports on the advance of the Russian occupation army in New York, Mykolaivka, Zhuravka and Krasnohorivka.

Ворог окупував Желанне та Орлівку на Донеччині, - DeepState. КАРТА

Ворог окупував Желанне та Орлівку на Донеччині, - DeepState. КАРТА

Ворог окупував Желанне та Орлівку на Донеччині, - DeepState. КАРТА

Read more: RF Army occupies Lysychne, Ivanivka and Svyrydonivka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Russian Army (8877) occupation (1861) Donetska region (3595)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 