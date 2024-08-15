Enemy occupied Zhelanne and Orlivka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders occupied the settlements of Zhelanne and Orlivka in Donetsk region.
This was reported late in the evening, on 14 August, by analysts of the DeepState resource, Censor.NET informs.
Both settlements are located in the Pokrovsk direction.
DeepState also reports on the advance of the Russian occupation army in New York, Mykolaivka, Zhuravka and Krasnohorivka.
