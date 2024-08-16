UN intends to check observance of human rights in Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has asked the Russian authorities to grant access to the border areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Barrons, this is stated in a statement by the department's representative, Elizabeth Trossell.

The request was sent on Wednesday, 14 August. Prior to that, according to Trossel, representatives of the organization had appealed to the Russian leadership several times to grant access to the territory of the Russian Federation and the occupied Ukrainian territories but had not received a positive response.

The Russian representative to the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said that Russia had received a request from the UN delegation to visit the three regions. He claims that the request has been passed to the Russian Foreign Ministry for further consideration.

