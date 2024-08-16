Defence Forces take control of Vnezapnoe in Kursk region - DeepState. MAP

Ukrainian troops take control of the village of Vnezapnoe in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

They also noted that the Russian invaders had advanced near Pishchane and in Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

As a reminder, on 13 August, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Read more: White House confirms redeployment of Russian troops from positions in Ukraine to Kursk region