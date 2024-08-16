Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 596,950 people (+1,330 per day), 8,496 tanks, 16,461 artillery systems, 16,927 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 596,950 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.08.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 596,950 (+1,330) people,

tanks ‒ 8496 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,461 (+35) units,

artillery systems – 16927 (+59) units,

MLRS – 1159 (+5) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 922 (+0) units,

aircraft – 367 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 13659 (+61),

cruise missiles ‒ 2429 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 22,848 (+73) units,

special equipment ‒ 2829 (+16)

