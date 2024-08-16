Russian Federation deployed thousands of troops from occupied territories of Ukraine to Kursk region - CNN

According to Censor.NET, citing CNN, this was stated by two senior US military officials.

The US is currently working to determine exactly how many troops Russia is deploying. Sources said that Russia has deployed several brigades of at least 1,000 troops each to Kursk region.

"It's clear to us that Putin and the Russian military are moving some resources, some units to the Kursk region to counter what the Ukrainians are doing," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Two other sources stated that Russia is probably not yet moving larger and better trained units from Ukraine to the Kursk region. Instead, the Russian Federation is likely to strengthen the defence of the Kursk region with untrained conscripts coming from other regions of Russia.

"We have not seen a significant movement yet, and we cannot say whether it is because they are just starting to move troops or because they simply do not have the forces to move," the source said.

In addition to the troops deployed from Ukraine, Russia has also sent personnel from the Leningrad Military District and Kaliningrad, the US military official added.

Some officials have also expressed concern that Ukraine, by sending some of its most experienced forces to the Kursk region, may have created weaknesses on its own front that Russia could exploit to gain more territory inside Ukraine.

