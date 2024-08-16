Regrouping of enemy personnel continues in Vovchansk. In Hlyboke, Russians conducted search and evacuation of sanitary casualties - OTG "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv Region, the enemy is conducting a search and evacuation of sanitary casualties, regrouping of personnel, and delivery of personnel using motorized vehicles.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

"During the past day, the situation in the Kharkiv direction has not undergone any significant changes. The defense forces of Ukraine are giving battle to the enemy, and in some areas, they are carrying out effective assault actions to improve the stability of the defense and restore positions," the message says.

It is noted that in Hlyboki, the Russians conducted searches and evacuation of sanitary losses, carried out logistical support measures using unmanned systems.

In Lypti, the occupiers regrouped personnel. In order to ensure assault operations, the communication system is being expanded, and ammunition and water supplies are being replenished.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Ohirtseve, the delivery of personnel with the use of motor vehicles was noted.

In Vovchansk, the enemy is regrouping personnel from units of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade and the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Army Corps in the central part of the city to continue assault operations.

Military actions in the Kharkiv region

During the past day, 7 combat clashes took place. In addition, the enemy carried out 2 airstrikes using 5 anti-aircraft missiles and 2 missile strikes (Kh-59 and S-300). Also, the enemy carried out 65 kamikaze drone strikes and shelled the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 393 times.

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 3 combat clashes in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi areas.

The defense forces of Ukraine adequately responded to the actions and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Enemy losses per day

Enemy losses (irreversible and sanitary) for the past day amount to 107 people.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed, and damaged 75 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

1 combat armored vehicle;

11 artillery systems;

14 cars;

9 units of special equipment;

40 UAVs.

Destroyed:

36 shelters for enemy personnel;

1 FL storage place;

1 KSP of the motorized rifle company.

