Day in Kharkiv region: two people were killed, another 12 were injured, houses, and power grids were damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled several localities in the Kharkiv region, killing and wounding civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

On the evening of 15 August, the village of Kozacha Lopan came under enemy fire: an outbuilding was burning and a motorcycle was damaged.

The Russians shelled the village of Tymofiivka with artillery, damaging two private and two one-story apartment buildings, as well as outbuildings and power grids.

The enemy attacked Prykolote with KABs: six civilians were injured. A 45-year-old and a 58-year-old man were killed. As a result of the shelling, furniture, structural elements, and the roof of the warehouse building and the school building were burned.





The enemy also shelled Zolochiv - a house was on fire. A preschool, a house of culture, three shops, 30 private houses, the building of the Centre for Administrative Services, and a private enterprise were damaged. Six people were injured, including a child.





In the village of Odnorobivka, Russian shelling damaged a house.

