Next week, due to heat, blackouts may return - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine may return to blackout schedules next week. Electricity consumption will increase due to the heat.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Grynchuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"On August 16, we do not forecast outages, however, starting from the weekend, a significant increase in temperature is forecast. And we forecast a significant increase in electricity consumption," the message says.

And according to forecasts, the temperature will also rise next week. So energy companies will have to apply blackout schedules.

Grynchuk reminded that a repair campaign and restoration of equipment damaged as a result of enemy attacks is ongoing at energy facilities throughout the country, and urged consumers to use electricity sparingly.

