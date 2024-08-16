Russian army is 6 kilometers from Myrnohrad, situation is tense and stable - CMA

Russian troops are already 6 kilometers from Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region, and there are still people in the city who refuse to leave.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda, this was reported by the acting head of the Myrnograd city military administration, Yurii Tretiak.

As noted, approximately 20,000 people remain in Myrnohrad, of which approximately 1,000 are children. According to him, many residents are evacuating themselves, but there are those who refuse to leave.

"The situation is tense and stable. But the enemy is advancing little by little. Now the battle line is about six kilometers from the city of Myrnohrad. People are leaving, but not as quickly and briskly as they would like, as the situation requires.

First of all, we try to organize the evacuation of children and elderly people who find it difficult to care for themselves, who have problems with movement. Many people leave on their own anyway. Because explosions are constantly heard, artillery shelling is constantly heard even on the outskirts of the community," Tretyak said.

In addition, people in Pokrovsk are also being persuaded to leave. Employees of the military city administration call people with calls to evacuate, and together with the police and employees of the State Emergency Service, they go around the residences of citizens.

"There are people who refuse to leave for anything... There are not many of them, but there are cases when parents say on the phone that their children have already left, and we find out that they are still in the community," said the head of the CMA.

According to Tretyak, all people from Myrnohrad are planned to be deported by the end of August.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that almost 2,000 children remain in the front-line communities of the Donetsk region.

In addition, residents of the frontline areas are urged to avoid places of mass gathering of people and to go to shelter without delay in case of an alarm.

A stricter curfew was introduced in the city of Novohrodivka in the Donetsk region. Starting from August 15, it will operate from 3 pm to 11 am.