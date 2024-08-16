Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists attacked region 14 times, 3 people were killed, 5 wounded

During the day, Russian troops fired 14 times at Donetsk region, killing 3 people and wounding 5 residents.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

5 houses were damaged in Kurakhove, another 1 in Kurakhivka. Three people were injured in the Selydivska community.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: two people were killed, another 12 were injured, houses, and power grids were damaged. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk district

A house was destroyed in Torske of the Lyman community. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were injured, a petrol station, 2 houses and a power line were damaged; a person died in Mykolaivka. In Zoria of Illinivska community, 3 facilities were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Two people died in Verkhniokamianske of Zvanivka community. In Chasovoyarsk community, 6 private houses, a multi-storey building and 5 non-residential buildings were damaged. In Toretsk, 8 multi-storey buildings were damaged. 1 building was damaged in Siversk, and 1 more in Serebryanka.

Russian troops fired 14 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 5,876 people, including 221 children, were evacuated from the front line.

On 15 August, the occupiers killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Verkhniokamianske and 1 in Mykolaivka. Another 5 people were injured in the region over the day.

Read more: While Kyiv is making gains in Kursk region, Russians are gradually occupying Donetsk region - Politico