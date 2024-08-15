Since the start of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the situation in certain parts of the frontline in Ukraine has deteriorated.

"While the successes of the unexpected Kursk offensive have boosted Kyiv's morale, Russian troops are striking back, seizing more territory in Ukraine's Donetsk region," the newspaper writes.

Since the start of the Kursk operation, the situation in certain parts of the frontline in Ukraine has deteriorated, the military say.

For example, Ivan Sekach, spokesman for the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade (stationed in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), said: "I would say that the situation on our side of the front has worsened. We are receiving even less ammunition than before, and the Russians are putting pressure."

Politico notes that, according to DeepState, it has occupied the villages of Zhelanne and Orlivka over the past 24 hours, and advanced towards New York, Krasnohorivka, Mykolaivka and Zhuravka in Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has neither confirmed nor denied this report. The General Staff reports that fighting is ongoing in these areas, with most of the Russian attacks taking place in the Pokrovsk sector.

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region

As reported, on 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson for the Tavria unit, Dmytro Lykhoviy, said that as the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the occupiers withdrew a relatively small number of troops from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian defenders had completed the search and destruction of the enemy in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will establish military commandant's offices in Kursk region if necessary.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors in the Kursk region to evacuate civilians.

