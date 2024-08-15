Ukraine and Russia began negotiations on exchange of prisoners in Kursk region - FT

Ukraine and the Russian Federation begin negotiations on a new exchange of prisoners captured by both sides during the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

This is reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian military intelligence, which is negotiating the exchange of prisoners of war, confirmed to the publication that it is working on the exchange.

Kyiv has not disclosed the exact number of Russian prisoners taken by its forces during the Kursk operation, but Ukrainian soldiers on the ground told the FT that the number was in the "hundreds".

A military analyst suggests that more than 2,000 Russian soldiers have surrendered since the beginning of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kursk region.

Watch more: Soldiers trophy serviceable Russian T-80 tank in Kursk region. VIDEO

Russian officials have previously indicated that Moscow may suspend the exchange of prisoners. But Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said his conversation with his Russian counterpart Tetyana Moskalkova gave him hope that the warring parties could make progress on the issue in the near future.

Lubinets said that he informed the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross that "the rights of Russian prisoners of war are protected, and at any moment Ukraine is ready to continue the exchange processes based on the Geneva Convention."

Also remind, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that only since the beginning of the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to capture more than 100 Russian soldiers during the advance in the Kursk region.

Read more: Fighters of 95th and 82nd SAAB participated in operation of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region - Forbes