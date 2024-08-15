Fighters of 95th and 82nd SAAB participated in operation of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region - Forbes

Soldiers of the 82nd and 95th Assault Brigades are taking part in the operation of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by Forbes.

"Taking into account the amphibious assault reinforcements, the Ukrainian invasion corps now includes some or all of the six front-line brigades plus two separate battalions and supporting units of drones, artillery, reconnaissance, and special forces. In total, probably about 15,000 troops," the article says.

The publication noted that Ukraine withdrew units from the most difficult areas of the front, such as Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar.

Additional troops can continue the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Kursk region even when new Russian troops appear at the front, the journalists write.

Rob Lee, an analyst at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies, believes that this indicates Ukraine's large-scale goals in this operation, which include Ukraine's long-term presence in the Kursk region.

At the same time, Russia is fighting back with the forces of at least nine motorized rifle, amphibious assault, marine and arctic regiments and brigades, which potentially match or even exceed the number of the Ukrainian army.

"As the Ukrainian invasion of Kursk continues into its second week, its outcome hangs on a razor's edge as more and more troops on both sides reach a tipping point and the Ukrainian command takes calculated risks in other sectors. Now, despite the loss, Ukrainian troops may still have an advantage," the article said.

At the same time, the Russian army does not reduce the pace of its offensive in the east of Ukraine, even strengthening the defense in the south of Russia.

"The Russian military command will have to deploy the second echelon of reserves in the Kursk direction since the troops of the first echelon will not be able to stop the offensive of the Armed Forces," adds Forbes.

The operation of the AFU in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in the Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson for the OSGT "Tavria", Dmytro Lykhovii, said that as the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the occupiers withdrew a relatively small number of troops from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian defenders have completed the search and elimination of the enemy in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will set up military commandant's offices in the Kursk region if necessary.