21 039 50

Russian company surrenders in Kursk region. VIDEO

A video was published online showing a fragment of the mass surrender of Russians in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, almost a hundred servicemen of the Russian army joined the exchange fund.

"Russian troops continue to surrender en masse in the Kursk region. An entire company surrendered again. Almost a hundred Russians," the author of the publication notes.

