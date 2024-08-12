ENG
Russian captured in Kursk region sings Ukrainian folk song "You tricked me and let me down". VIDEO

A video recording of a Russian captured in Kursk region singing the Ukrainian folk song "You tricked me and let me down" has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russian man has a duct tape wrapped around his head, a bottle of water and a mobile phone.

