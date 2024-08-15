ENG
Soldiers trophy serviceable Russian T-80 tank in Kursk region. VIDEO

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers captured a Russian T-80 tank in good condition.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing the soldiers starting the engine of the armoured vehicle and the tank starting to move.

