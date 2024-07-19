Soldiers of 225th Assault Battalion show trophy vehicles captured near Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 225th Assault Battalion showed trophy vehicles captured in the fighting near Chasiv Yar.

According to Censor.NET, our fighters use this MT-LB to evacuate the wounded and perform other tasks. The vehicle has been modified and repaired and now meets modern requirements, says battalion commander Oleh Shyriaiev. And they managed to take it as a trophy during a battle with Russian airborne groups. The Russians started the assault in the morning, Shyriaiev recalls. They attacked around four o'clock, when it was already light because they had almost no night vision devices.



"Usually, Russians attack armoured vehicles in the morning, adjusting the time so that the infantry can work in relative visibility. It is rare for the Russians to have night vision devices for their soldiers, so morning is a time for us to wait for the assaults," the commander said.

The same thing happened that morning - intelligence reported the approach of one Tiger and two MT-LBs. And none of them had the so-called "grill" - protection against drones.

"Our pilots flew out on a mission, and the artillery crew started firing on targets. The first to be hit was a MTLB, which was hit by a shell on the right side, tearing the tracks. The troops began to flee into the forest, which was next to the road. "We sent up the FSС fighters (the Black Swan fire support company from the 225th Separate Tank Brigade) to work out the enemy infantry, who flew over the forest for another day and eliminated the 'sweaters'," Shyriaiev remembers this battle in detail.

He says the next one was an enemy Tiger, which was blown up remotely, as the approaches to the brigade's positions are always mined. Aerial reconnaissance pilots took over to finish off the damaged Tiger, and they finished it off with an FPV drone, while the remnants of the Russian landing party were eliminated by the Black Swan.

Another Tiger was next. It was remotely detonated, the aerial reconnaissance of the Pentagon 225th SAB destroys the approaches to the positions, and this is an effective method of stopping the enemy. When the vehicle was hit, the aerial reconnaissance pilots finished off the board with the help of flying drones, and the Black Swan was engaged in the elimination of the remaining assault force. After a while, the same MTLB approached the positions and a close combat started. The victory was achieved primarily due to properly equipped fire positions, says Oleh Shyriaiev:

"They can literally save lives. It's a separate art form, I think. You have to think through a lot of scenarios, see as many options as possible, try to imagine yourself as an enemy looking for weaknesses in the defence, and then place the available munitions in a way that confuses the enemy, disorients them and makes them panic. When you do your job right, the personnel methodically perform the task and effectively defend the position.

Five paratroopers jumped out of the car to storm the positions, trying to capture the trench, but none of them managed to get in. The driver was the last to be eliminated: "The driver, a mechanic of a motorbike, jumped out of the car and started moving away from our position when he saw that the assault had failed. His 'negative attack' was also thwarted by our infantryman," the commander said. "After that, the MT-LB was delivered to our fighters. Now this vehicle is serving near Chasiv Yar.

