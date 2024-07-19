Occupiers inspect burnt-out self-propelled artillery system attacked by swarm of Ukrainian drones: "F#ck! Nine dumps! All over turret! Everything is torn off, f#ck!". VIDEO

A swarm of Ukrainian bomber drones destroyed an enemy Msta-S self-propelled artillery system.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the occupiers filming the results of the combat work of Ukrainian drone operators has been published online.

"The Russian 152mm self-propelled artillery system MSTA-S was destroyed by a group attack by Ukrainian UAV-bombers. The self-propelled artillery system was equipped with a brazier, and the defences were serious. However, the drone operators acted in a coordinated manner - the self-propelled artillery system was attacked until it was completely burnt. One of the munitions did not work and is shown by the Russian gunner - it is a tandem PG-7VR grenade. A group strike by drones destroyed the protective brazier and hit the combat vehicle itself. This is what the best and cheapest counter-battery warfare looks like," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

