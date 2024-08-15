Russian Ombudsman Moskalkova initiates conversation with Lubinets on Russian prisoners from Kursk region

The advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region forced Russia to take the initiative in the exchange of prisoners.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to Lubinets, he recently had a conversation with Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova about the exchange of prisoners amid the Ukrainian armed forces' advance in the Kursk region.

Lubinets stressed that this conversation was initiated by the Russian side.

"As for communication with the Russian side. Yes, there was an initiative conversation (by Moskalkova - ed.). I hope that, despite the public statements by the Russian media that the Russians have allegedly decided to suspend any exchanges... We are now exchanging information. I also inform the ICRC and the UN that the rights of Russian prisoners of war are being protected, we are monitoring this situation, and at any time Ukraine is ready to continue exchange processes on the basis of the Geneva Convention," said the Commissioner.

Watch more: Russians captured in Kursk region about Kadyrovites: "Akhmat is just dust in eyes and tick-tockers". VIDEO

Lubinets noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region forced Russia to take the initiative in the exchange of prisoners.

"I do not know how it (the initiative - ed.) will end. But the Ukrainian side is always ready to conduct exchange processes," the ombudsman added.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, 14 August , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had managed to capture more than 100 Russian soldiers during their advance in the Kursk region.

Watch more: Captured Russian conscripts ask Putin to exchange them for Azov fighters. VIDEO